Left Menu

Trump Calls for Resolution in Israel-Lebanon Conflict

Donald Trump, a Republican U.S. presidential candidate, addressed Arab Americans in Michigan concerning the Israel-Lebanon conflict. Emphasizing the urgency, Trump expressed a desire to resolve the ongoing tensions, mentioning his familiarity with people from Lebanon and the need for a swift resolution to the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 01:04 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 01:04 IST
Trump Calls for Resolution in Israel-Lebanon Conflict
Trump

During a campaign stop in Michigan, Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump addressed a crowd that included Arab Americans, urging for the resolution of the Israel-Lebanon conflict.

Trump emphasized the importance of resolving the ongoing tensions, highlighting his personal connections with individuals from Lebanon.

He insisted that it was time to bring the conflict to an end, underscoring the need for prompt diplomatic interventions in the volatile region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Escaping the Fiscal Trap: How MENA Countries Are Reversing Economic Cycles

IMF Report Highlights Urgent Reforms for Sustained Growth in Latin America

Urgent Call to Regulate Lead Paint in Indonesia Amid Health Crisis

UNHCR Global Appeal 2024: Addressing a Record Refugee Crisis with Urgent Funding Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024