Trump Calls for Resolution in Israel-Lebanon Conflict
Donald Trump, a Republican U.S. presidential candidate, addressed Arab Americans in Michigan concerning the Israel-Lebanon conflict. Emphasizing the urgency, Trump expressed a desire to resolve the ongoing tensions, mentioning his familiarity with people from Lebanon and the need for a swift resolution to the conflict.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 01:04 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 01:04 IST
During a campaign stop in Michigan, Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump addressed a crowd that included Arab Americans, urging for the resolution of the Israel-Lebanon conflict.
Trump emphasized the importance of resolving the ongoing tensions, highlighting his personal connections with individuals from Lebanon.
He insisted that it was time to bring the conflict to an end, underscoring the need for prompt diplomatic interventions in the volatile region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Israel
- conflict
- Arab Americans
- Michigan
- Republican
- Middle East
- diplomacy
- Lebanon
- election
Advertisement