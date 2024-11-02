Left Menu

Ballot Delays in Cobb County: Legal Battle Before Election Day

Cobb County, Georgia, is facing legal challenges after failing to promptly send out 3,000 requested mail-in ballots. Civil rights groups, including the ACLU, demand an extension for returning these ballots. The delay impacts a crucial battleground area ahead of a tight election race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

Cobb County, Georgia, is embroiled in controversy as it failed to send out 3,000 requested mail-in ballots ahead of the upcoming election. Civil rights organizations, led by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), filed a lawsuit on Friday, seeking a three-day extension for the return of these ballots.

The Cobb County election board acknowledged the oversight, stating that they had not mailed the ballots by Wednesday. Efforts are underway with postal services to expedite delivery. The ACLU argues this delay threatens the voting rights of affected citizens, urging immediate resolution before the election.

This development is critical as Cobb County is a diverse and strategically important area for Democrats seeking to capture Georgia. With over 3.8 million early votes already cast, the unfulfilled ballot requests jeopardize a significant portion of the electorate in this contested battleground.

