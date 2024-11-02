Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

As the U.S. presidential election looms, Vice President Kamala Harris is striving to secure backing from male volunteers in unions, crucial for mobilizing Democrats. Historically aligned with Democrats, these unions now show some support shifting towards Republican Donald Trump, complicating the electoral race.

Harris, who seeks to become the first female and second Black U.S. president, confronts hurdles related to sexism and racism. Enthusiasm for Harris remains, yet she faces challenges, particularly in male-dominated trades, where male chauvinism affects her support, say labor officials.

The AFL-CIO's door-knocking campaigns, vital for turnout, encounter resistance, reflecting a complex electoral landscape. Despite this, Harris gains traction among women, offsetting some male support loss. Union votes in key battleground states could be decisive in determining Harris' political future.

