Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election
With the U.S. election approaching, Kamala Harris is struggling to gain male union support, crucial for rallying Democratic voters. Despite unions historically backing Democrats, Donald Trump has made gains among union workers. Harris faces challenges due to sexism and racism but gains support from women.
As the U.S. presidential election looms, Vice President Kamala Harris is striving to secure backing from male volunteers in unions, crucial for mobilizing Democrats. Historically aligned with Democrats, these unions now show some support shifting towards Republican Donald Trump, complicating the electoral race.
Harris, who seeks to become the first female and second Black U.S. president, confronts hurdles related to sexism and racism. Enthusiasm for Harris remains, yet she faces challenges, particularly in male-dominated trades, where male chauvinism affects her support, say labor officials.
The AFL-CIO's door-knocking campaigns, vital for turnout, encounter resistance, reflecting a complex electoral landscape. Despite this, Harris gains traction among women, offsetting some male support loss. Union votes in key battleground states could be decisive in determining Harris' political future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
