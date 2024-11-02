Left Menu

Judge Extends Ballot Deadline in Cobb County Amid Election Surge

A Georgia judge extended the absentee ballot deadline in Cobb County due to delays in sending out 3,000 mail-in ballots. Cobb County cited a surge in requests as the cause. The extension ensures ballots postmarked by Nov. 5 are counted until Nov. 8. Civil rights groups hailed the decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 06:31 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 06:31 IST
Judge Extends Ballot Deadline in Cobb County Amid Election Surge
Judge

A judge in Georgia's Cobb County has granted an extension for the return of absentee ballots, following delays that affected roughly 3,000 mail-in ballots. The county attributed the lag to a sudden surge in voter requests.

Judge Robert Flournoy agreed to extend the counting deadline to Nov. 8 for ballots postmarked by Nov. 5. This extension aims to safeguard voters' rights, as emphasized by civil rights groups who brought the case to court.

Cobb County officials revealed a significant jump in absentee ballot requests, from 750 to 985 daily, highlighting the challenges faced by the election board. The American Civil Liberties Union underscored the importance of timely action in a pivotal battleground state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fiscal Challenges in Low-Income Countries: World Bank Report Calls for Global Support to Alleviate Debt and Boost Development

Strengthening Global Health: Community-Driven Protection at the Core of WHO’s New Emergency Framework

Pacific Economic Update: Strategies for Sustainable Growth Amid Global Uncertainty

World Bank’s ESMAP FY2025-30 Plan Aims to Reshape Global Energy Access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024