Judge Extends Ballot Deadline in Cobb County Amid Election Surge

A judge in Georgia's Cobb County has granted an extension for the return of absentee ballots, following delays that affected roughly 3,000 mail-in ballots. The county attributed the lag to a sudden surge in voter requests.

Judge Robert Flournoy agreed to extend the counting deadline to Nov. 8 for ballots postmarked by Nov. 5. This extension aims to safeguard voters' rights, as emphasized by civil rights groups who brought the case to court.

Cobb County officials revealed a significant jump in absentee ballot requests, from 750 to 985 daily, highlighting the challenges faced by the election board. The American Civil Liberties Union underscored the importance of timely action in a pivotal battleground state.

