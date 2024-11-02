Left Menu

Kemi Badenoch: A Bold New Era for the Conservatives

Kemi Badenoch has become the first Black woman to lead a major British political party, taking over the Conservative Party after Rishi Sunak. She aims to steer the party back to its foundational principles, with a focus on shrinking the state and promoting free enterprise and markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 18:29 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 18:29 IST
Kemi Badenoch has made history by becoming the first Black woman to lead a major British political party. Taking over the Conservative Party after Rishi Sunak, she plans to guide the group back to its foundational roots by advocating for smaller government and challenging institutional left-wing ideologies.

Badenoch secured her leadership role by winning 57% of votes in a decisive final round. Her victory over former immigration minister Robert Jenrick signals a new direction for the Conservatives. Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer acknowledged Badenoch's achievement as a significant and proud moment for the country, though Badenoch herself emphasizes not focusing on her race.

With a strategy to tackle pressing issues head-on, Badenoch has vowed to rejuvenate the party and confront the reasons behind its national election defeat. However, her sometimes controversial stances may reverberate through the party, potentially alienating centrist members and voters, as the Conservatives brace themselves to challenge the turbulent Labour government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

