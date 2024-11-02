Turbulent Times: Key Election Updates Across the U.S.

The battleground state of Michigan's city of Warren is under the spotlight amid concerns of delayed election results, with officials raising doubts about the state's vote count. Unlike other cities, Warren deferred absentee ballot processing until Election Day, potentially causing a slower reporting.

In Pennsylvania, a judge mandated that Erie County issue ballots for voters who didn't receive requested mail-in options, following a Democratic Party lawsuit. Meanwhile, Washington state's governor deployed the National Guard to preempt potential election-related violence.

In heated legal skirmishes, an advocacy group targeted lawyers allied with Donald Trump's 2020 election efforts with ethics complaints. As Trump runs again, his supporters retaliate, accusing the group of politicized intimidation.

