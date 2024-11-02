Turbulent Times: Key Election Updates Across the U.S.
In the U.S. election landscape, Michigan's city of Warren faces scrutiny over delayed vote counting; Pennsylvania must issue unreceived mail-in ballots; and Washington activates the National Guard. Legal battles ensue with Trump's election team, as border arrests stay low amidst tightened Biden asylum policies. Harris-Trump campaigns intensify in North Carolina.
The battleground state of Michigan's city of Warren is under the spotlight amid concerns of delayed election results, with officials raising doubts about the state's vote count. Unlike other cities, Warren deferred absentee ballot processing until Election Day, potentially causing a slower reporting.
In Pennsylvania, a judge mandated that Erie County issue ballots for voters who didn't receive requested mail-in options, following a Democratic Party lawsuit. Meanwhile, Washington state's governor deployed the National Guard to preempt potential election-related violence.
In heated legal skirmishes, an advocacy group targeted lawyers allied with Donald Trump's 2020 election efforts with ethics complaints. As Trump runs again, his supporters retaliate, accusing the group of politicized intimidation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pennsylvania: The Battleground State for 2024 Presidential Elections
Pennsylvania Threat: Poll Watcher's Dangerous Encounter
Elon Musk's Controversial Pennsylvania Tour: Campaigning, Cash, and Conspiracies
Pennsylvania's Voter Registration Fraud Investigation Unveiled
Court Ruling on Mail-in Ballots Sparks Election Law Debate