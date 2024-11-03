Left Menu

Kamala Harris' SNL Debut Shakes Up Presidential Race

In a surprise appearance on 'Saturday Night Live,' Kamala Harris joined Maya Rudolph on stage just days before the presidential election against Donald Trump. Both candidates campaigned vigorously, with Harris leading in critical states while Trump maintained his controversial rhetoric. Voter enthusiasm reached new heights with 75 million ballots cast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 09:18 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 09:18 IST
Kamala Harris' SNL Debut Shakes Up Presidential Race
Kamala Harris

Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris made a surprising cameo on 'Saturday Night Live,' teaming up with comedian Maya Rudolph just three days before the election showdown against Republican Donald Trump. The appearance electrified the presidential race, with Harris encouraging voters to 'Keep Calm-ala and carry on-ala.'

This marked Harris' debut on the show, which has featured various presidential candidates over the years. Notably, Trump appeared on SNL during his 2015 campaign and even before entering politics in 2004. An aide suggested Trump had not been invited this time. Both candidates crossed paths in North Carolina, a battleground state, each pushing familiar campaign themes.

While Trump reaffirmed his hardline immigration stance, Harris criticized Trump's desire for unbridled power. A record number of early voters, over 75 million, highlight the heightened enthusiasm in this election cycle. As the political drama unfolds, key competitive states, including one where Harris leads unexpectedly, remain the focus of both campaigns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024