Kamala Harris' SNL Debut Shakes Up Presidential Race

Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris made a surprising cameo on 'Saturday Night Live,' teaming up with comedian Maya Rudolph just three days before the election showdown against Republican Donald Trump. The appearance electrified the presidential race, with Harris encouraging voters to 'Keep Calm-ala and carry on-ala.'

This marked Harris' debut on the show, which has featured various presidential candidates over the years. Notably, Trump appeared on SNL during his 2015 campaign and even before entering politics in 2004. An aide suggested Trump had not been invited this time. Both candidates crossed paths in North Carolina, a battleground state, each pushing familiar campaign themes.

While Trump reaffirmed his hardline immigration stance, Harris criticized Trump's desire for unbridled power. A record number of early voters, over 75 million, highlight the heightened enthusiasm in this election cycle. As the political drama unfolds, key competitive states, including one where Harris leads unexpectedly, remain the focus of both campaigns.

(With inputs from agencies.)