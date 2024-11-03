Congress Slams Central Government Over Jammu and Kashmir Security Failures

In a scathing rebuke, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari accused the central government of failing to address the persistent terrorism issues in Jammu and Kashmir as recurring terror attacks plague the region. Tiwari pointed out that outsiders and security forces are increasingly targeted, contrary to assurances by the government.

Discussing the recent Budgam terror incident, Tiwari expressed concern over the BJP-led government's unfulfilled promises. Despite demonetization and the abrogation of Article 370, terrorism remains pervasive in the valley, he asserted, challenging the government's narrative on counter-terrorism success.

Following the Budgam attack, where terrorists targeted non-locals, security forces initiated comprehensive search operations. Successful encounters resulted in the death of two terrorists in Anantnag, while another clash occurred in Srinagar's Khanyar area. Amidst these developments, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah demanded an investigation to uncover potential efforts to destabilize the government.

Farooq Abdullah urged authorities to capture rather than kill the attackers, advocating for interrogation to ascertain any agenda against the current administration of Jammu and Kashmir. He raised concerns about possible involvement of external agencies aiming to disrupt stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)