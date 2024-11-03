Nawab Malik Faces Intense Political Battle in Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Nawab Malik, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, is contesting the Mankhurd Shivaji Assembly seat amid opposition from the Mahayuti alliance, including BJP and Shiv Sena. As accusations and political tension rise, NCP's Malik remains defiant, focusing on election strategy ahead of the crucial Maharashtra polls on November 20.
Nawab Malik, a prominent leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has declared himself the sole NCP candidate for the Mankhurd Shivaji Assembly constituency, facing fierce opposition from the Mahayuti alliance in the upcoming Maharashtra elections. As tensions escalate, Malik remains steadfast in his political pursuits.
In a statement to ANI, Malik stated his allegiance to Ajit Pawar and criticized the Mahayuti coalition of BJP and Shiv Sena for opposing him. He emphasized Ajit Pawar's potential role as a 'kingmaker' in the aftermath of the elections, highlighting the uncertain nature of the upcoming political landscape in Maharashtra.
Amidst mounting allegations linking him to underworld activities, including ties to Dawood Ibrahim, Malik has vowed to pursue legal action against those defaming him. Despite the backlash, Malik's candidacy is supported by his daughter, Sana Malik, and the NCP, as the crucial assembly elections on November 20 approach.
(With inputs from agencies.)
