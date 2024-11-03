Left Menu

Historic Assembly Session in Jammu & Kashmir Set to Elect Speaker

Veteran National Conference leader Abdul Rahim Rather, a seasoned politician and former speaker, is anticipated to become the first speaker of the legislative assembly of Jammu and Kashmir's union territory. The assembly session is scheduled for Monday with a speaker election, followed by various legislative activities over the week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 03-11-2024 16:09 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 16:09 IST
The political landscape of Jammu and Kashmir's union territory is poised for a significant moment as Abdul Rahim Rather is expected to become its first legislative assembly speaker. With seven terms under his belt as MLA from Charar-e-Sharief, he now stands as the National Conference's likely candidate for the prestigious role.

The assembly session, set to begin on Monday, will mark the first meeting in over six years, following the reorganization of the region. According to the assembly's provisional calendar, the election of the speaker will kickstart the five-day session, which will also include a Lieutenant Governor's address.

Despite the BJP not nominating a speaker candidate, they have put forward Narinder Singh Raina as deputy speaker. The significant security measures in place underscore the importance of this session, as it promises to address key legislative issues, including the Motion of Thanks on the LG's address.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

