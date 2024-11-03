Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi's Battle to Preserve India's Constitution
Rahul Gandhi emphasizes the fight to preserve India's Constitution, highlighting love over hatred. He commends his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's compassionate politics during her campaign. Priyanka criticizes the Modi government for favoritism and vows to tackle local issues, stressing the importance of raising voices against reduced support for tribal programs.
In a passionate address, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi underscored the need to protect and preserve India's Constitution, highlighting its creation in an atmosphere of humility and love, not hatred and anger.
As part of the electoral campaign for his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election, Rahul articulated a vision of politics founded on compassion rather than malice. He recounted personal moments, emphasizing Priyanka's empathy, and stressed combating hatred with love and humility.
Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized the Modi administration for allegedly serving business elites while neglecting public welfare. She addressed local issues like traffic and agrarian conflicts, vowing to champion community programs and amplified voices for increased government funding.
