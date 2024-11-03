JMM Criticizes BJP's Sankalp Patra as 'Fraud Manifesto'

In a fierce political showdown, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has branded the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'Sankalp Patra' as a 'jhoot, loot, and thag patra' on Sunday, claiming it acknowledges the BJP's defeat ahead of upcoming election results.

JMM spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya criticized the BJP's job creation record, questioning the Modi government's promise of two crore jobs annually. He also highlighted the disparities in reservation percentages between JMM and BJP policies.

Joining the chorus, Congress leaders derided the BJP manifesto, with State Congress president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh labeling it a 'Fareb Patra.' Further, Rajesh Thakur criticized the Union Home Minister Amit Shah over infiltration issues while addressing the BJP's controversial proposal on the Uniform Civil Code.

(With inputs from agencies.)