Left Menu

JMM Criticizes BJP's Sankalp Patra as 'Fraud Manifesto'

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has dismissed the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' as fraudulent, claiming the BJP has conceded defeat before elections. The JMM and the Congress criticize the BJP's promises on job creation and reservations. They argue that the BJP's manifesto is misleading and deceitful.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 03-11-2024 19:35 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 19:35 IST
JMM Criticizes BJP's Sankalp Patra as 'Fraud Manifesto'
  • Country:
  • India

In a fierce political showdown, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has branded the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'Sankalp Patra' as a 'jhoot, loot, and thag patra' on Sunday, claiming it acknowledges the BJP's defeat ahead of upcoming election results.

JMM spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya criticized the BJP's job creation record, questioning the Modi government's promise of two crore jobs annually. He also highlighted the disparities in reservation percentages between JMM and BJP policies.

Joining the chorus, Congress leaders derided the BJP manifesto, with State Congress president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh labeling it a 'Fareb Patra.' Further, Rajesh Thakur criticized the Union Home Minister Amit Shah over infiltration issues while addressing the BJP's controversial proposal on the Uniform Civil Code.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024