Brazilian President Lula's Health: Stable But Closely Monitored

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has been deemed stable after undergoing imaging tests following a recent head injury. The medical report, released by Sirio-Libanes Hospital in Brasilia, confirms that he can proceed with his regular duties while awaiting a reassessment in the coming week.

Lula sustained the injury in late October after a fall at home, which resulted in a small brain hemorrhage and head trauma requiring stitches. Despite the setback, his personal physician, Roberto Kalil, stated that the president continues to carry out his responsibilities from the Presidential Palace.

Due to his recovery, the Brazilian leader has postponed participation in international events such as the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Lima and the United Nations COP29 summit in Azerbaijan.

(With inputs from agencies.)