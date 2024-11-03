Left Menu

Brazilian President Lula's Health: Stable But Closely Monitored

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is recovering from a head injury with stable health. He underwent imaging tests revealing no major changes. Despite the injury, Lula continues his work but has canceled international travel. His condition will be reassessed in a week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 20:32 IST
Brazilian President Lula's Health: Stable But Closely Monitored
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has been deemed stable after undergoing imaging tests following a recent head injury. The medical report, released by Sirio-Libanes Hospital in Brasilia, confirms that he can proceed with his regular duties while awaiting a reassessment in the coming week.

Lula sustained the injury in late October after a fall at home, which resulted in a small brain hemorrhage and head trauma requiring stitches. Despite the setback, his personal physician, Roberto Kalil, stated that the president continues to carry out his responsibilities from the Presidential Palace.

Due to his recovery, the Brazilian leader has postponed participation in international events such as the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Lima and the United Nations COP29 summit in Azerbaijan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024