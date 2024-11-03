Maharashtra Election Drama: Apologies, Allegations & Resilience

The Maharashtra political landscape is witnessing heightened tensions ahead of the assembly elections. The controversy began when Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant made a derogatory remark against Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) leader Shaina NC, referring to her as 'imported maal.' Sawant later issued an apology, claiming he was 'deliberately targeted.'

Amidst the fallout, Congress candidate Amin Patel, present at the event, was accused of laughing along with Sawant's comments. Patel has distanced himself from the controversy, emphasizing his respect towards women and highlighting his record of advocacy for women's rights and welfare. He stated that Shaina NC has accepted Sawant's apology, shifting the focus back to his policy agendas.

As the elections near, Patel appeals to his constituents, citing his 15 years of dedicated service and reiterating Congress's commitment to women's rights. With election day looming on November 20, and vote counting set for November 23, voter sentiments and recent political shifts add a layer of complexity to the electoral contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)