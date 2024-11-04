Left Menu

Trump's Rally Rhetoric Grabs Media Spotlight Ahead of Election

During a rally, Donald Trump expressed concerns about gaps in bullet-proof glass protecting him, joking that an assassin would have to shoot through the media. His rhetoric about the media was intensified, and his campaign defended his remarks, emphasizing threats against him and criticizing Democrats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2024 01:32 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 01:32 IST
Trump's Rally Rhetoric Grabs Media Spotlight Ahead of Election
In a 90-minute rally speech in Lititz, Pennsylvania, Donald Trump expressed concerns over the protective glass surrounding him, suggesting potential gaps an assassin could target. Humorously, he noted that attackers would have to shoot through the media.

The rally, held just days before the presidential election, saw Trump diverging into attacks against the press. He specifically called out major networks like ABC and NBC, labeling them as 'fake news' and 'corrupt.'

Criticism directed at the media isn't new for Trump, whose campaign spokesperson clarified his remarks, suggesting they were in response to threats against him propelled by 'dangerous rhetoric from Democrats.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

