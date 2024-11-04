Trump's Rally Rhetoric Grabs Media Spotlight Ahead of Election

In a 90-minute rally speech in Lititz, Pennsylvania, Donald Trump expressed concerns over the protective glass surrounding him, suggesting potential gaps an assassin could target. Humorously, he noted that attackers would have to shoot through the media.

The rally, held just days before the presidential election, saw Trump diverging into attacks against the press. He specifically called out major networks like ABC and NBC, labeling them as 'fake news' and 'corrupt.'

Criticism directed at the media isn't new for Trump, whose campaign spokesperson clarified his remarks, suggesting they were in response to threats against him propelled by 'dangerous rhetoric from Democrats.'

(With inputs from agencies.)