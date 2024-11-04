Macron Hails Moldova's Democratic Victory

French President Emmanuel Macron has praised Maia Sandu, the pro-Western incumbent of Moldova, on her claim of victory in the country's presidential election. He described the moment as a significant win for democracy.

President Macron expressed his congratulations via a post on Sunday night on social media platform X, acknowledging Sandu's success as a testament to democracy's triumph over external interference.

Macron further pledged that France would stand with Moldova as it continues its journey towards European integration, reinforcing France's commitment to support Moldova's democratic path.

(With inputs from agencies.)