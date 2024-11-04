Left Menu

Macron Hails Moldova's Democratic Victory

French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Moldova's pro-Western leader Maia Sandu for her claimed victory in the presidential election, highlighting it as a triumph for democracy. Macron affirmed France's support for Moldova's European aspirations, emphasizing the country's resilience against external interference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 04-11-2024 12:51 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 12:51 IST
Macron Hails Moldova's Democratic Victory
Emmanuel Macron
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron has praised Maia Sandu, the pro-Western incumbent of Moldova, on her claim of victory in the country's presidential election. He described the moment as a significant win for democracy.

President Macron expressed his congratulations via a post on Sunday night on social media platform X, acknowledging Sandu's success as a testament to democracy's triumph over external interference.

Macron further pledged that France would stand with Moldova as it continues its journey towards European integration, reinforcing France's commitment to support Moldova's democratic path.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024