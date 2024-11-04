Macron Hails Moldova's Democratic Victory
French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Moldova's pro-Western leader Maia Sandu for her claimed victory in the presidential election, highlighting it as a triumph for democracy. Macron affirmed France's support for Moldova's European aspirations, emphasizing the country's resilience against external interference.
French President Emmanuel Macron has praised Maia Sandu, the pro-Western incumbent of Moldova, on her claim of victory in the country's presidential election. He described the moment as a significant win for democracy.
President Macron expressed his congratulations via a post on Sunday night on social media platform X, acknowledging Sandu's success as a testament to democracy's triumph over external interference.
Macron further pledged that France would stand with Moldova as it continues its journey towards European integration, reinforcing France's commitment to support Moldova's democratic path.
