Election Showdown: Trump vs. Harris

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris projected victory on the final day of an intense U.S. presidential election, marked by Trump's legal woes and Harris's unexpected candidacy following Biden's withdrawal. Both candidates rallied supporters in battleground states, intensifying efforts before Tuesday’s decisive vote.

Updated: 05-11-2024 11:47 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 11:24 IST
Vice President kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

In a high-stakes finish, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris each declared victory as they campaigned extensively across critical states like Pennsylvania on the final day before the U.S. presidential election.

This election season saw dramatic developments, including Trump's legal troubles and Harris stepping up after Biden's surprising exit from the race, leaving the nation on edge.

With significant campaign events and celebrity endorsements, both candidates strive for every vote, making this one of the most anticipated elections, as uncertainty looms over when the winner will be officially announced.

