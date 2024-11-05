Battle for New Hampshire: Craig vs Ayotte

In a high-stakes face-off, New Hampshire voters are faced with a choice between Democratic former Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig and Republican former US Senator Kelly Ayotte, each aiming to replace Governor Chris Sununu. The gubernatorial race pits state experience against federal clout in a contest defined by economic and reproductive policy debates.

Craig, the city's first female mayor, emphasized her tenure's executive experience to tackle housing, education, and reproductive health issues. In contrast, Ayotte, endorsed by Sununu, vowed to continue his economic approach while critiquing Craig on taxes and crime, using a slogan targeting more liberal Massachusetts policies.

Reproductive rights stand out as a contentious issue, with Craig labeling Ayotte as an extremist over her Senate record on abortion. Though Ayotte assured she'd veto more restrictive bills, Craig remained skeptical, citing her past legislative actions. The race underscores deep political and ideological divides in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)