Russia's Diplomatic Shuffle: New Ambassador to the U.S. on the Horizon

Russia plans to appoint a new ambassador to the United States if Washington is open to ongoing diplomatic engagement, according to Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. This follows the end of Anatoly Antonov's term. The Kremlin dismisses rumors of a deteriorating relationship with the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 16:50 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 16:04 IST
Sergei Lavrov Image Credit: Instagram (@s.v.lavrov)

In a move that could redefine diplomatic ties, Russia is poised to appoint a new ambassador to the United States. This development hinges on Washington's willingness to sustain ongoing diplomatic engagement, according to statements made by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday.

The change comes after the term of the previous ambassador, Anatoly Antonov, concluded last month. Russia assured that a new representative would be announced, rebuffing any speculation about a downgrading of relations with the United States.

The Kremlin further clarified on October 7 that efforts to strengthen diplomatic relations remain intact, signaling a continued interest in meaningful dialogue between Moscow and Washington.

(With inputs from agencies.)

