Abdullah Next-Gen: Legal Minds in Legislative Spotlight

In a significant moment at the Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's sons, Zahir and Zamir Abdullah, experienced the proceedings firsthand on a notable Tuesday. The Abdullah siblings, both in their twenties and practicing lawyers, are making waves both in and out of the political sphere.

The occasion marked their first visit to the legislative floor, where they observed activities alongside Nasir Aslam Wani, the Chief Minister's advisor. Their presence highlighted not only their familial roots but also their increasing engagement in the political landscape, notably assisting their father during his election campaigns in Ganderbal.

Despite their active involvement in politics and community interactions, the Abdullah brothers have expressed no immediate intention to pursue a political career. They remain committed to their legal profession while supporting political movements from the wings, emphasizing a desire to learn and grow first.

