Left Menu

Remembering a Resistant Voice: Syed Ali Shah Geelani in J&K Assembly Tributes

The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly paid homage to various personalities, including hardline separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani. Only two MLAs acknowledged him during the session. Despite differing political ideologies, Geelani's oratory and representation in the assembly were recognized. He was a three-time MLA and a prominent separatist leader.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 05-11-2024 16:34 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 16:34 IST
Remembering a Resistant Voice: Syed Ali Shah Geelani in J&K Assembly Tributes
Syed Ali Shah Geelani
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly's obituary references included Syed Ali Shah Geelani, but only two MLAs mentioned him in their speeches.

PDP MLA Rafiq Ahmad Naik and National Conference MLA Bashir Ahmad Veeri highlighted Geelani's contributions during the assembly gathering dedicated to tributes.

Geelani, a three-time MLA, was acknowledged for his oratory skills and his representation of regional aspirations, despite his later separatist affiliations and election boycotts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024