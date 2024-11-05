Remembering a Resistant Voice: Syed Ali Shah Geelani in J&K Assembly Tributes
The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly paid homage to various personalities, including hardline separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani. Only two MLAs acknowledged him during the session. Despite differing political ideologies, Geelani's oratory and representation in the assembly were recognized. He was a three-time MLA and a prominent separatist leader.
The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly's obituary references included Syed Ali Shah Geelani, but only two MLAs mentioned him in their speeches.
PDP MLA Rafiq Ahmad Naik and National Conference MLA Bashir Ahmad Veeri highlighted Geelani's contributions during the assembly gathering dedicated to tributes.
Geelani, a three-time MLA, was acknowledged for his oratory skills and his representation of regional aspirations, despite his later separatist affiliations and election boycotts.
