Kharge Accuses BJP of Eyeing Jharkhand's Riches Amid Assembly Elections

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has launched a scathing attack on the BJP, accusing it of attempting to seize power in Jharkhand to exploit the state's coal and other mineral resources.

Speaking at an election rally in Mandu, Kharge claimed that the BJP's agenda is not the welfare of the people but rather the economic interests of its wealthiest supporters, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's alleged failures in job creation and support for the underprivileged.

The allegations come as Jharkhand prepares for assembly elections on November 13 and 20, with vote counting scheduled for November 23.

