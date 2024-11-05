Left Menu

Kharge Accuses BJP of Eyeing Jharkhand's Riches Amid Assembly Elections

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has accused the BJP of attempting to seize power in Jharkhand to exploit its coal and mineral resources. He criticized Prime Minister Modi, claiming the BJP serves wealthy interests and neglects the welfare of the poor. Jharkhand assembly elections are imminent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 05-11-2024 17:05 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 17:05 IST
Kharge Accuses BJP of Eyeing Jharkhand's Riches Amid Assembly Elections
Mallikarjun Kharge
  • Country:
  • India

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has launched a scathing attack on the BJP, accusing it of attempting to seize power in Jharkhand to exploit the state's coal and other mineral resources.

Speaking at an election rally in Mandu, Kharge claimed that the BJP's agenda is not the welfare of the people but rather the economic interests of its wealthiest supporters, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's alleged failures in job creation and support for the underprivileged.

The allegations come as Jharkhand prepares for assembly elections on November 13 and 20, with vote counting scheduled for November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024