Shiv Sena Expels Members Amidst Internal Clash

In a significant internal shake-up, five members of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) have been expelled for alleged 'anti-party activities', sources revealed on Tuesday.

Among those expelled is Rupesh Mhatre, a former MLA who filed as an independent candidate from the Bhiwandi East assembly seat. Though Mhatre withdrew, following party directives, he was still expelled.

This action aligns with the seat-sharing agreement within the Maha Vikas Aghadi ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections. The official candidate in the contested constituency is Samajwadi Party's incumbent MLA, Rais Shaikh.

