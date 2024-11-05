Shiv Sena Expels Members Amidst Internal Clash
The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) has expelled five members due to alleged 'anti-party activities'. Among them is former MLA Rupesh Mhatre, who was compelled to withdraw his independent nomination for the Bhiwandi East assembly seat, a decision he complied with, but still faced repercussions.
Updated: 05-11-2024 18:05 IST
In a significant internal shake-up, five members of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) have been expelled for alleged 'anti-party activities', sources revealed on Tuesday.
Among those expelled is Rupesh Mhatre, a former MLA who filed as an independent candidate from the Bhiwandi East assembly seat. Though Mhatre withdrew, following party directives, he was still expelled.
This action aligns with the seat-sharing agreement within the Maha Vikas Aghadi ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections. The official candidate in the contested constituency is Samajwadi Party's incumbent MLA, Rais Shaikh.
