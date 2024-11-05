Left Menu

Shiv Sena Expels Members Amidst Internal Clash

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) has expelled five members due to alleged 'anti-party activities'. Among them is former MLA Rupesh Mhatre, who was compelled to withdraw his independent nomination for the Bhiwandi East assembly seat, a decision he complied with, but still faced repercussions.

Updated: 05-11-2024 18:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant internal shake-up, five members of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) have been expelled for alleged 'anti-party activities', sources revealed on Tuesday.

Among those expelled is Rupesh Mhatre, a former MLA who filed as an independent candidate from the Bhiwandi East assembly seat. Though Mhatre withdrew, following party directives, he was still expelled.

This action aligns with the seat-sharing agreement within the Maha Vikas Aghadi ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections. The official candidate in the contested constituency is Samajwadi Party's incumbent MLA, Rais Shaikh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

