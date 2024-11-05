Left Menu

Judicial Overhaul Debate Sparks Institutional Crisis in Mexico

Mexico's Supreme Court is deliberating the constitutionality of a judicial reform that requires the election of judges. The reform, approved by Congress, faces opposition as President Sheinbaum claims the court can't review it. The decision could lead to an institutional crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 22:16 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 22:16 IST
Mexico's Supreme Court commenced discussions on Tuesday regarding the constitutionality of a contentious judicial reform, nearly two months after its passage by lawmakers. The reform mandates the election of all judges over the coming years.

The constitutional changes, backed by Congress and most state legislatures in September, have provoked significant debate. President Claudia Sheinbaum contends the court lacks the authority to scrutinize the reform. The court's 11 justices will review a draft ruling to potentially scale back aspects of the reform, notably elections by popular vote for judges and magistrates. Thus far, only three justices have publicly supported the judicial reform.

In October, Mexico's lower house of Congress approved a constitutional amendment rendering reforms "unchallengeable," raising concerns about the potential implications of the Supreme Court's forthcoming decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

