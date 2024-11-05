Kamala Harris Outlines Presidential Priorities: Cost of Living, Immigration, and Global Competition

On Tuesday, US Vice President Kamala Harris emphasized her top priorities if she becomes President, including lowering the cost of living, revamping the broken immigration system, and investing in American industry to surpass China in global competition.

Harris, in a conversation with Larry Richert on NewsRadio KDKA's The Big K Morning Show, shared her plans for implementing a national ban on corporate price gouging, offering tax credits for families and businesses, and facilitating home ownership.

She also highlighted the ongoing legislative efforts in Congress, advocating for increased resources at the border to stem fentanyl flow and combat human trafficking, while urging Americans to unite and work towards common goals regardless of political divides.

(With inputs from agencies.)