Josh Stein's Historic Win in North Carolina Governorship
Josh Stein, the Democrat, won the North Carolina governor's race against Republican Mark Robinson, whose campaign faltered after controversial remarks. Stein becomes the first Jewish governor of North Carolina, promising to help recover from Hurricane Helene and focus on public education, amidst Republican legislature challenges.
Democrat Josh Stein emerged victorious in the North Carolina governor's race, defeating Republican Mark Robinson. Fox News projected Stein's win after Robinson's campaign stumbled due to a CNN report highlighting his offensive remarks.
Robinson, who served as lieutenant governor, initially enjoyed support from Donald Trump. However, the former president's campaign distanced itself following the backlash from Robinson's controversial comments, including allegations of advocating slavery and derogatory posts about the Holocaust, which he denied.
Stein, who has served as the state's attorney general, will be North Carolina's first Jewish governor. He has committed to aiding the recovery of the state's western region after Hurricane Helene and increasing investment in public education. Stein will likely grapple with a Republican-controlled legislature, similar to his Democratic predecessor, Roy Cooper.
(With inputs from agencies.)
