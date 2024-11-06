Josh Stein's Historic Win in North Carolina Governorship

Democrat Josh Stein emerged victorious in the North Carolina governor's race, defeating Republican Mark Robinson. Fox News projected Stein's win after Robinson's campaign stumbled due to a CNN report highlighting his offensive remarks.

Robinson, who served as lieutenant governor, initially enjoyed support from Donald Trump. However, the former president's campaign distanced itself following the backlash from Robinson's controversial comments, including allegations of advocating slavery and derogatory posts about the Holocaust, which he denied.

Stein, who has served as the state's attorney general, will be North Carolina's first Jewish governor. He has committed to aiding the recovery of the state's western region after Hurricane Helene and increasing investment in public education. Stein will likely grapple with a Republican-controlled legislature, similar to his Democratic predecessor, Roy Cooper.

