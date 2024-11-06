Left Menu

Peso Tumbles Amid U.S. Election Turbulence

The Mexican peso experienced significant volatility against the U.S. dollar as U.S. presidential election results came in. Traders are concerned about potential Mexican export tariffs under Trump, leading to peso weakness. A contested election could exacerbate this instability, while congressional changes in Mexico add further uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 08:11 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 08:11 IST
Peso Tumbles Amid U.S. Election Turbulence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Mexican peso experienced a sharp decline against the U.S. dollar as early results from the U.S. presidential election emerged, continuing recent currency volatility. Trading saw the peso at 20.5260 per dollar, marking a 2% drop from earlier sessions, the weakest since September 2022.

Amid regular hours on Tuesday, the peso maintained its level before shedding losses as election counts emerged. Traders are gearing up for more fluctuations as the fiercely contested U.S. election progresses.

The potential for a Trump win, who promises new tariffs, could push the peso to around 20.50 per dollar. Conversely, a Harris win could strengthen it to 19 per dollar. A contentious election outcome, however, might increase volatility, as noted by analyst Gerardo Copca.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024