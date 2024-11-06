Election Day Bomb Threats and Baseless Claims Mar Smooth Voting

Election Day across the U.S. was largely uneventful until bomb threats and unproven claims of misconduct by former President Donald Trump disrupted proceedings in several critical battleground states.

Though the threats—a reported hoax—forced evacuations and extended polling hours in Arizona, Georgia, and Pennsylvania, election officials insisted such disturbances did not pose a threat to electoral integrity.

Despite no significant voting issues, Trump propagated unfounded fraud allegations, notably in Philadelphia and Detroit. Officials, however, refuted these claims, maintaining the transparency and reliability of the voting process.

(With inputs from agencies.)