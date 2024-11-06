Left Menu

Republicans Secure Senate Control Amid Fierce Election Battles

Republicans achieved control of the U.S. Senate with key wins in West Virginia and Ohio, securing at least a 51-49 majority. While they also gained ground in the House, the final outcome remains uncertain. Historic victories were noted, with Democrat Sarah McBride becoming the first openly transgender member of Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 10:13 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 10:10 IST
Republicans have secured control of the U.S. Senate following critical victories in West Virginia and Ohio. This electoral triumph guarantees at least one chamber of Congress under Donald Trump's party next year, with Republicans holding a 51-49 majority as further results are awaited.

Tuesday's election outcomes position Republicans to influence judicial appointments and governmental positions, depending on the presidential race results. In a significant win, Republican Jim Justice claimed a West Virginia Senate seat, and Bernie Moreno overcame Democrat Sherrod Brown in Ohio.

While the Republican Party bolstered its position in the Senate, the battle for the House of Representatives remains unresolved. Democrats require six additional seats to gain control, with voter decisions particularly pivotal in states like New York and California where key competitions will determine House control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

