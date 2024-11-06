Bernie Moreno: The New Republican Force in Ohio

Bernie Moreno, a Republican businessman and political newcomer, has won a seat in the U.S. Senate representing Ohio. The election saw Moreno defeating the moderate Democrat Sherrod Brown, as confirmed by Edison Research on Tuesday. Ohio has shown a shift towards the Republican side in recent years.

A strong ally of former President Donald Trump, 57-year-old Moreno made campaign promises to cut government regulations, reduce spending, and take strict action against Mexican drug cartels while bolstering U.S. border security.

This victory comes after Moreno's first Senate campaign in 2022, which he ended early, paving the way for JD Vance's win, who is now Trump's running mate. Moreno, born in Bogota, Colombia, settled in the U.S. at a young age and became a citizen at 18, has been referred to by Trump as a 'MAGA fighter.'

