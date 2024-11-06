Left Menu

Bernie Moreno: The New Republican Force in Ohio

Republican businessman Bernie Moreno was elected to the U.S. Senate in Ohio, defeating Democratic incumbent Sherrod Brown. Moreno, a Trump ally, focuses on reducing government regulations and strengthening U.S. borders. This marks his second Senate run after halting a 2022 campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 10:19 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 10:19 IST
Bernie Moreno, a Republican businessman and political newcomer, has won a seat in the U.S. Senate representing Ohio. The election saw Moreno defeating the moderate Democrat Sherrod Brown, as confirmed by Edison Research on Tuesday. Ohio has shown a shift towards the Republican side in recent years.

A strong ally of former President Donald Trump, 57-year-old Moreno made campaign promises to cut government regulations, reduce spending, and take strict action against Mexican drug cartels while bolstering U.S. border security.

This victory comes after Moreno's first Senate campaign in 2022, which he ended early, paving the way for JD Vance's win, who is now Trump's running mate. Moreno, born in Bogota, Colombia, settled in the U.S. at a young age and became a citizen at 18, has been referred to by Trump as a 'MAGA fighter.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

