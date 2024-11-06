Left Menu

Nancy Pelosi's Evergreen Legacy: Reelection Triumph

Nancy Pelosi won reelection to her US House seat in California. Since her election in 1987, she became the first woman Speaker and effective leader of House Democrats. Pelosi played a pivotal role in pressuring President Biden about 2024 candidature. The Associated Press confirmed her win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-11-2024 10:38 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 10:38 IST
Democratic Representative Nancy Pelosi secured reelection to the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday, representing a California district.

Originally elected to Congress in 1987, Pelosi holds the distinction of being the first female speaker of the House, leading the Democrats since 2003.

Her influence is notable in persuading President Joe Biden to reconsider his 2024 candidacy. The Associated Press reported her victory at 12:03 am EST.

(With inputs from agencies.)

