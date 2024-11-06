Nancy Pelosi's Evergreen Legacy: Reelection Triumph

Democratic Representative Nancy Pelosi secured reelection to the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday, representing a California district.

Originally elected to Congress in 1987, Pelosi holds the distinction of being the first female speaker of the House, leading the Democrats since 2003.

Her influence is notable in persuading President Joe Biden to reconsider his 2024 candidacy. The Associated Press reported her victory at 12:03 am EST.

(With inputs from agencies.)