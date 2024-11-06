Historic Democratic Streak Continues as Harris Wins Minnesota

Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz successfully claimed Minnesota for the Democratic Party, extending a remarkable 52-year run of state victories.

Governor Walz, recognized for his veteran service and strong union alliances, pushed ambitious policies including comprehensive protections for abortion rights and substantial family aid.

Minnesota has not favored a Republican presidential candidate since 1972, with Trump narrowly losing by 1.5 points in 2016. The Associated Press confirmed Harris's victory at 2:47 am EST.

(With inputs from agencies.)