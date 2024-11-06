South Africa Shuts Main Border with Mozambique Amid Escalating Protests

South Africa has temporarily shut down its primary border crossing with Mozambique, reacting to escalating safety concerns as protests erupt over last month's contested Mozambican election.

The protests have resulted in at least 18 deaths, as opposition supporters challenge what they claim is a fraudulent victory by Frelimo, Mozambique's ruling party since 1975. Security forces have responded with tear gas and live ammunition while the government imposes internet restrictions and plans potential military interventions.

South Africa's closure of the Lebombo port of entry in Mpumalanga follows reports of vehicle torching on the Mozambican side. This decision aligns with public safety interests, especially as seven Mozambican officials seek refuge in South Africa. Meanwhile, long lines of trucks wait at the border, and further protest actions are expected in the coming days.

