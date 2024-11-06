Left Menu

BJP Fires Back at Rahul Gandhi’s East India Company Analogy

The BJP criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for accusing Prime Minister Modi of enabling monopolists reminiscent of the East India Company. Gandhi's opinion piece compared historical corporate chokeholds to current economic disparities. The BJP defended Modi, citing support from prominent companies, and urged Gandhi to verify facts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 17:03 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 16:55 IST
BJP Fires Back at Rahul Gandhi’s East India Company Analogy
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP has strongly criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi following his accusations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which Gandhi detailed in an opinion piece for The Indian Express. The Congress leader likened current monopolists to the historical East India Company, which he claimed is leading to increased economic disparities in India.

The BJP responded on social media platform X, accusing Gandhi of making yet another baseless claim against the Modi government. The ruling party demanded that the Congress leader scrutinize the facts before arriving at conclusions, even warning him against misleading statements.

To refute Gandhi's assertions, the BJP highlighted video endorsements from executives of companies that Gandhi had mentioned, stressing the support these companies have received from Modi's leadership. They insisted that the Prime Minister's economic policies are conducive to business growth and job creation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024