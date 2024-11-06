BJP Fires Back at Rahul Gandhi’s East India Company Analogy

The BJP has strongly criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi following his accusations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which Gandhi detailed in an opinion piece for The Indian Express. The Congress leader likened current monopolists to the historical East India Company, which he claimed is leading to increased economic disparities in India.

The BJP responded on social media platform X, accusing Gandhi of making yet another baseless claim against the Modi government. The ruling party demanded that the Congress leader scrutinize the facts before arriving at conclusions, even warning him against misleading statements.

To refute Gandhi's assertions, the BJP highlighted video endorsements from executives of companies that Gandhi had mentioned, stressing the support these companies have received from Modi's leadership. They insisted that the Prime Minister's economic policies are conducive to business growth and job creation.

(With inputs from agencies.)