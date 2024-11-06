Thulasendrapuram: A Village Rooted in Hope for Kamala Harris's Triumph

In the wake of Kamala Harris's defeat to Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential election, the village of Thulasendrapuram, home to her maternal ancestors, maintains an air of hope and resilience.

Residents began their day closely monitoring election results, fervently praying for Harris's victory at the Sri Dharma Sastha Perumal temple. As the day drew on, reality set in with Trump's lead becoming undeniable, leaving the usually bustling village to slowly quieten. Yet, the spirit of hope endured, evident in the words of village leader J Sudhakar.

'We had grand plans for her victory but will continue to support her. Despite this setback, we believe she will triumph in future elections and visit our village,' Sudhakar stated, echoing collective optimism for Harris's success and underscoring a desire for Trump's presidency to nurture global peace and strong India relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)