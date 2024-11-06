Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Honors Dr. Ambedkar's Legacy at Deekshabhoomi

Rahul Gandhi visited Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur, a significant site where Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar embraced Buddhism in 1956. Gandhi paid tribute, citing the site's inspirational value. The visit coincided with the launch of 'Samvidhan Samman Sammelan', as BJP's Chandrashekhar Bawankule criticized Gandhi's stance on Ambedkar's ideology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 06-11-2024 18:24 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 18:24 IST
Rahul Gandhi Honors Dr. Ambedkar's Legacy at Deekshabhoomi
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst the campaign for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls, Rahul Gandhi made a significant stop at Nagpur's Deekshabhoomi. Revered as the site where Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar embraced Buddhism 68 years ago, Gandhi paid homage to the Constitution's chief architect, describing the location as a source of inspiration.

Deekshabhoomi, which witnessed Ambedkar's historic conversion along with thousands of Dalits on October 14, 1956, continues to hold symbolic importance for many. Gandhi, in Nagpur for the 'Samvidhan Samman Sammelan' at Reshimbagh's Suresh Bhatt hall, emphasized the site's enduring legacy in India's social reforms.

However, the visit was not without controversy. Earlier, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule accused Gandhi of political insincerity, asserting that his actions contradicted Ambedkar's philosophy. With the RSS headquarters nearby, the political backdrop remained charged as Gandhi concluded his tribute.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024