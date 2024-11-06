Rahul Gandhi Honors Dr. Ambedkar's Legacy at Deekshabhoomi

Amidst the campaign for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls, Rahul Gandhi made a significant stop at Nagpur's Deekshabhoomi. Revered as the site where Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar embraced Buddhism 68 years ago, Gandhi paid homage to the Constitution's chief architect, describing the location as a source of inspiration.

Deekshabhoomi, which witnessed Ambedkar's historic conversion along with thousands of Dalits on October 14, 1956, continues to hold symbolic importance for many. Gandhi, in Nagpur for the 'Samvidhan Samman Sammelan' at Reshimbagh's Suresh Bhatt hall, emphasized the site's enduring legacy in India's social reforms.

However, the visit was not without controversy. Earlier, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule accused Gandhi of political insincerity, asserting that his actions contradicted Ambedkar's philosophy. With the RSS headquarters nearby, the political backdrop remained charged as Gandhi concluded his tribute.

(With inputs from agencies.)