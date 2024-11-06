Escalated Conflict: Lebanon in Turmoil Amid Israel Strikes
Lebanon is embroiled in conflict following Israeli airstrikes that killed 30 in an apartment building. The political scene is tense as protests erupt over Israel's leadership changes. Meanwhile, Hezbollah and Israel exchange rocket fire, causing widespread destruction and high casualties on both sides.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 06-11-2024 20:21 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 20:21 IST
- Country:
- Israel
BEIRUT — Lebanon's civil defense team reported retrieving 30 bodies from an apartment building hit by an Israeli airstrike, as search operations continued with uncertainty around more casualties.
The strike occurred without warning, amidst unclear military targeting by Israel. Meanwhile, political shifts in Israel have sparked national uproar.
Hezbollah has escalated rocket attacks into Israel, causing significant distress with injuries and protests mounting as both sides sustain heavy losses in the conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
