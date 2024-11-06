Escalated Conflict: Lebanon in Turmoil Amid Israel Strikes

BEIRUT — Lebanon's civil defense team reported retrieving 30 bodies from an apartment building hit by an Israeli airstrike, as search operations continued with uncertainty around more casualties.

The strike occurred without warning, amidst unclear military targeting by Israel. Meanwhile, political shifts in Israel have sparked national uproar.

Hezbollah has escalated rocket attacks into Israel, causing significant distress with injuries and protests mounting as both sides sustain heavy losses in the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)