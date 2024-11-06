DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison's Expected Departure: A Shift in Leadership

Jaime Harrison, Chairman of the Democratic National Committee, is reportedly planning to refrain from seeking renomination in the upcoming leadership vote slated for early next year, according to two insider sources.

Harrison, whose tenure was marked by robust support for President Joe Biden's 2024 campaign, indicated his intention to vacate the position prior to Tuesday's less-than-favorable outcomes for the Democratic Party, according to the sources.

An all-staff meeting led by Harrison is anticipated on Wednesday to analyze the underwhelming results and deliberate a timeline for electing new leadership, likely before April. Harrison has yet to comment on these developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)