Senate Democrats Challenge EPA Chief's Efforts to Reclaim Climate Funds

The U.S. Senate Democrats are intensifying their campaign against Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin, urging him to cease what they call an unlawful attempt to retrieve funds designated for greenhouse gas reduction initiatives. The funds, initially allocated through the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, are essential for job creation and reducing carbon pollution, according to the Democratic senators.

Led by Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, the senators have accused Zeldin's campaign of using baseless allegations of inefficiency to undermine congressional spending. Zeldin claims the Biden administration hastily obligated the funds, which he believes were disbursed fraudulently. However, the senators argue that the selection of Citibank to manage the funds was transparently announced months in advance.

There is growing pressure for the EPA and the Justice Department to justify their actions. Despite Trump officials urging an investigation into the funds, former prosecutor Denise Cheung resigned, citing a lack of evidence. The senators have demanded a response from Zeldin by early next month, querying the management of undrawn funds by Citibank.

