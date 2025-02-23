Catastrophic Election Results Shake German Social Democrats
The German Social Democrats faced a catastrophic election result, according to Defence Minister Boris Pistorius. In a television interview, Pistorius expressed concern over the future of the party and emphasized the need for democrats to unite. He also mentioned that decisions about his political future rely on the party.
The German Social Democrats are grappling with a severe setback after recent election results. Defence Minister Boris Pistorius described the outcome as catastrophic in an interview with broadcaster ARD.
Pistorius underlined the importance of solidarity among democrats in this challenging time. The election results have prompted discussions about the future direction of the party.
When questioned about his own prospects, Pistorius stated that the decision would rest with the party leadership, highlighting the uncertainty facing many within the Social Democrats.
