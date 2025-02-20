Left Menu

Alarming Surge in Anti-Asian Online Hate Post-2024 Election

Anti-Asian online hate in the U.S. has spiked since Donald Trump's 2024 election win. This surge, reported by Stop AAPI Hate, links to Trump's anti-immigration stance and debates over H-1B visas. Rights advocates criticize Trump's policies, saying they undermine diversity but support illegal immigration crackdowns.

20-02-2025
A recent report by Stop AAPI Hate highlights a significant increase in anti-Asian online hate in the United States, coinciding with Donald Trump's 2024 election victory. The nonprofit attributes the rise to the former president's anti-immigration policies and ongoing controversies surrounding H-1B visas.

Advocates for rights have voiced concerns over Trump's immigration policies, arguing they foster anti-immigrant sentiment. Critics also condemn Trump's efforts to shut down diversity, equity, and inclusion programs—a key to providing equal chances for underrepresented groups.

Data indicates January 2025 witnessed the highest recorded monthly slurs, with an increase of 66% since the election, driven mostly by anti-South Asian rhetoric. The surge also includes a significant rise in threats of violence against Asians, painting a dire situation for affected communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

