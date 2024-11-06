Sanjay Raut Urges Sharad Pawar to Reconsider Retirement from Politics
Sanjay Raut, leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), voiced his discontent with Sharad Pawar's potential retirement from politics, likening him to 'Bhishma Pitamah' of parliamentary affairs. Raut emphasized Pawar's unmatched expertise and urged him to persist, given his instrumental role in guiding India’s political landscape.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday rejected the idea of Nationalist Congress Party (SP) president Sharad Pawar retiring from politics, calling him the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of parliamentary affairs.
According to Raut, there is currently no Indian leader with Pawar's extensive parliamentary experience, given his nearly 60-year career in electoral politics. Raut revealed that Pawar, 83, has privately expressed a desire to retire.
'Experience matters more than age,' Raut said, urging Pawar to remain involved as a guiding figure. Raut highlighted Pawar's role in empowering new politicians and stressed the need for his leadership amid challenging political landscapes in Maharashtra and beyond.
