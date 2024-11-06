Trump's Triumph: A Worldwide React

In a historic US presidential election, Donald Trump emerged victorious, with world leaders extending their congratulations. Representatives from the UK, Israel, France, and Germany were among those celebrating Trump's return to the White House, highlighting the significance of international alliances.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer quickly emphasized the continuation of the 'special relationship' between the UK and the US, predicting prosperous bilateral cooperation. Likewise, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Trump's 'historic return' as a new era for US-Israel relations.

Other leaders, including European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, voiced optimism about strengthening ties with the US. Many echoed similar sentiments, underlining that Trump's leadership promises robust international partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)