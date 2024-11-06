Trump's Triumph: A Worldwide React
World leaders from countries like the UK, Israel, France, and Germany congratulated Donald Trump on his return to power in the US presidential election. Many emphasized the importance of bilateral relationships and alliances, while expressing hopes for continued cooperation with the new administration.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer quickly emphasized the continuation of the 'special relationship' between the UK and the US, predicting prosperous bilateral cooperation. Likewise, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Trump's 'historic return' as a new era for US-Israel relations.
Other leaders, including European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, voiced optimism about strengthening ties with the US. Many echoed similar sentiments, underlining that Trump's leadership promises robust international partnerships.
(With inputs from agencies.)
