Midnight Raid Sparks Political Turmoil in Palakkad By-Election

A midnight police raid at a Palakkad hotel, on suspicion of black money involvement, ignited a political showdown amid the Assembly by-election. Congress protested the raid, accusing BJP and CPI(M) of plotting against them, while police defended the searches. Tensions flared as parties clashed over alleged illicit activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 06-11-2024 21:43 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 21:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A midnight police operation in a Palakkad hotel has created a political maelstrom amid the ongoing Assembly by-election campaign. The raid, carried out on suspicion of black money transactions, targeted rooms occupied by key Congress figures, triggering protests from the party.

Congress leaders accused the ruling parties, CPI(M) and BJP, of orchestrating a conspiracy to undermine their electoral efforts. The police defended the search as routine, stating it was based on prior intel and affected multiple rooms, including those of other political leaders.

The incident has further fueled tensions, with Congress supporters rallying against the police and rivals demanding comprehensive investigations, including CCTV review, to substantiate their claims of foul play.

(With inputs from agencies.)

