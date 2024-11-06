Shinde Aims to Solidify Mahayuti Amid Election Blitz
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde confirms formation of Mahayuti government, criticizing Congress' failed promises in Karnataka and Himachal. As Maharashtra gears up for assembly elections on November 20, Shinde asserts Mahayuti's trustworthiness amid the opposition led by Congress and MVA coalition rallying for state control.
- Country:
- India
Amid Maharashtra's heated political climate, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced the formation of a Mahayuti government. This declaration comes with criticism of the Congress, whom he accuses of making unfulfilled promises in Karnataka and Himachal. Shinde claimed these promises were later dismissed as 'printing mistakes'.
The INDIA bloc recently released its Jharkhand election manifesto, outlining plans which Shinde claims emulate the elusive promises made in other states. The manifesto was unveiled by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and other regional leaders, adding fuel to the ongoing political frenzy ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections.
In a rally supporting Shaina NC, Shinde gathered backing from local Mumba Devi constituents. As the Mahayuti alliance, comprising Shinde's faction of Shiv Sena, BJP, and Ajit Pawar's NCP, braces for the November 20 assembly elections, they position themselves against the Congress-led MVA coalition seeking a power shift in the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
