Left Menu

Shinde Aims to Solidify Mahayuti Amid Election Blitz

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde confirms formation of Mahayuti government, criticizing Congress' failed promises in Karnataka and Himachal. As Maharashtra gears up for assembly elections on November 20, Shinde asserts Mahayuti's trustworthiness amid the opposition led by Congress and MVA coalition rallying for state control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 21:49 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 21:49 IST
Shinde Aims to Solidify Mahayuti Amid Election Blitz
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid Maharashtra's heated political climate, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced the formation of a Mahayuti government. This declaration comes with criticism of the Congress, whom he accuses of making unfulfilled promises in Karnataka and Himachal. Shinde claimed these promises were later dismissed as 'printing mistakes'.

The INDIA bloc recently released its Jharkhand election manifesto, outlining plans which Shinde claims emulate the elusive promises made in other states. The manifesto was unveiled by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and other regional leaders, adding fuel to the ongoing political frenzy ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections.

In a rally supporting Shaina NC, Shinde gathered backing from local Mumba Devi constituents. As the Mahayuti alliance, comprising Shinde's faction of Shiv Sena, BJP, and Ajit Pawar's NCP, braces for the November 20 assembly elections, they position themselves against the Congress-led MVA coalition seeking a power shift in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024