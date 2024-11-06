Saudi Crown Prince Congratulates Trump on Election Victory
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulated Donald Trump on his U.S. presidential election victory. During a phone call, the prince expressed Riyadh's desire to strengthen strategic relations with the United States.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 22:25 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 22:25 IST
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has extended his congratulations to Donald Trump following his victory in the U.S. presidential election, according to the Saudi state news agency.
In a phone call on Wednesday, the Crown Prince expressed optimism about enhancing Saudi-U.S. strategic relations under Trump's leadership.
The conversation highlighted the importance of bilateral cooperation and continued partnership, as reported by the agency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
