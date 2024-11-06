Left Menu

Saudi Crown Prince Congratulates Trump on Election Victory

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulated Donald Trump on his U.S. presidential election victory. During a phone call, the prince expressed Riyadh's desire to strengthen strategic relations with the United States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 22:25 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 22:25 IST
Mohammed bin Salman

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has extended his congratulations to Donald Trump following his victory in the U.S. presidential election, according to the Saudi state news agency.

In a phone call on Wednesday, the Crown Prince expressed optimism about enhancing Saudi-U.S. strategic relations under Trump's leadership.

The conversation highlighted the importance of bilateral cooperation and continued partnership, as reported by the agency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

