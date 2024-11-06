Trump's Bold Transition: Building Loyalty and Cutting Costs

As Donald Trump prepares for a potential return to the White House, he is tasked with assembling a new administration distinct from President Biden's tenure. With a 75-day window until inauguration, Trump's focus is on appointing political allies and loyalists to around 4,000 government positions.

Among Trump's high-profile planned appointees are Robert Kennedy Jr., a vocal critic of vaccinations, and Elon Musk, who aims to implement significant federal cost reductions. Senate confirmation for these roles is anticipated to be smoother, given the shift to Republican control.

In addition to personnel changes, transition protocols have evolved following past election disputes. The Presidential Transition Improvement Act of 2022 now mandates the transition process to commence promptly after the election, curtailing potential delays.

