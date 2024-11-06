Rahul Gandhi's Pledge to Uphold Democracy with Freedom Fighter Icon
Rahul Gandhi met freedom fighter Leela Tai at a Nagpur event, emphasizing her resilient stand against British rule. Highlighting her lifelong dedication to democracy, Gandhi assured her and the Congress's unwavering commitment to protecting the Constitution. The meeting underscored shared values and dedication to democratic principles.
- Country:
- India
On Wednesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met with freedom fighter Leela Tai at an event in Nagpur, highlighting her early life challenges during British rule. The Leader of Opposition praised her dedication to protecting democracy, emphasizing the Congress's pledge not to let the Constitution be damaged.
Addressing the 'Samvidhan Samman Sammelan', Gandhi reassured Leela Tai of his commitment to safeguarding constitutional values. He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to meet her again, recalling past interactions during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.
Gandhi described Leela Tai's enduring faith in democratic rights, noting her early imprisonment at 12. He reaffirmed the Congress party's promise to uphold democratic principles at any cost, reinforcing their shared commitment to democracy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Shuffle: C P Yogeeshwara Switches from BJP to Congress
Political Shuffle: Yogeeshwara Switches to Congress Ahead of Bypolls
BJP leader Yogeeshwara joins Congress ahead of Assembly by-polls in Karnataka.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi's roadshow commences ahead of filing her nomination for Wayanad LS bypoll.
Political Shift: C P Yogeeshwara's Move to Congress and the Upcoming By-Poll