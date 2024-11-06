Rahul Gandhi's Pledge to Uphold Democracy with Freedom Fighter Icon

On Wednesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met with freedom fighter Leela Tai at an event in Nagpur, highlighting her early life challenges during British rule. The Leader of Opposition praised her dedication to protecting democracy, emphasizing the Congress's pledge not to let the Constitution be damaged.

Addressing the 'Samvidhan Samman Sammelan', Gandhi reassured Leela Tai of his commitment to safeguarding constitutional values. He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to meet her again, recalling past interactions during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Gandhi described Leela Tai's enduring faith in democratic rights, noting her early imprisonment at 12. He reaffirmed the Congress party's promise to uphold democratic principles at any cost, reinforcing their shared commitment to democracy.

