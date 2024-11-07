Left Menu

Historic Victory: Telugu Heritage Shines as Usha Vance Becomes Second Lady of the US

Usha Vance is set to become the Second Lady of the United States following the election victory of her husband, JD Vance, as US Vice President-elect. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu commends this historic moment for Telugu heritage. The victory signifies a strengthened Indo-US partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 07-11-2024 00:16 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 00:16 IST
Historic Victory: Telugu Heritage Shines as Usha Vance Becomes Second Lady of the US
Usha Vance
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday celebrated a landmark in the US presidential elections, highlighting JD Vance's victory as a historic moment for Telugu heritage. Usha Chilukuri Vance, with Telugu roots, will assume the role of the US Second Lady.

Usha, married to Vance, traces her ancestral origins to the village of Vadluru near West Godavari's Tanuku, marking her as the first Indian-American in such a prominent position.

Naidu expressed his desire to invite the Vances to Andhra Pradesh, emphasizing the strengthened ties between India and the US, particularly under the leadership of Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024