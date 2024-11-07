Historic Victory: Telugu Heritage Shines as Usha Vance Becomes Second Lady of the US

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday celebrated a landmark in the US presidential elections, highlighting JD Vance's victory as a historic moment for Telugu heritage. Usha Chilukuri Vance, with Telugu roots, will assume the role of the US Second Lady.

Usha, married to Vance, traces her ancestral origins to the village of Vadluru near West Godavari's Tanuku, marking her as the first Indian-American in such a prominent position.

Naidu expressed his desire to invite the Vances to Andhra Pradesh, emphasizing the strengthened ties between India and the US, particularly under the leadership of Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)