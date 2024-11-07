Left Menu

Maori Rights in Jeopardy: Controversial Treaty Bill Sparks Protests

New Zealand's government introduced a contentious bill to redefine principles in the Treaty of Waitangi, causing protests from Maori groups. The bill, led by the ACT New Zealand party, aims for clarity on treaty interpretations. Opponents argue it undermines Maori rights, sparking public dissent.

New Zealand's centre-right government has introduced a controversial bill that aims to redefine the principles of the Treaty of Waitangi, a move that has sparked protests from Indigenous Maori groups. Critics argue the bill undermines Maori rights, while supporters say it offers clarity in constitutional affairs.

The Treaty of Waitangi was signed in 1840 between the British Crown and over 500 Maori chiefs, serving as the foundation for governance agreements. The new bill, spearheaded by Associate Justice Minister David Seymour of the ACT New Zealand party, seeks to provide legislative clarity, promoting debates on its constitutional role. Seymour emphasized the importance of Parliament defining the principles rather than the courts.

Despite gaining initial support from coalition partners, the bill faces significant opposition. Protests erupted in Auckland and Wellington, with Maori leaders condemning the government's decision to advance the bill without proper consultation. Prime Minister Christopher Luxon defended the government's timing, stating it was routine legislative procedure.

